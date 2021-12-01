Madhya Pradesh: 13 IPS officers shifted in a major reshuffle in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday transferred 13 IPS officers. Manoj Kumar Singh, who took action against e-commerce company Amazon in Bhind district in the hemp supply case has also been transferred. Shailendra Singh Chauhan has been given the command of Bhind. Recently, the police had registered a case against the minister's supporters after a dispute over fertilizer.

The list of transferred IPS goes as:

Aruna Mohan

Kailash Makwana

G.P. Singh

Sushma Singh

B.B. Sharma

Anil Singh Kushwah

R.R.S Parihar

Tarun Nayak

Manoj Kumar Singh

Atul Singh

Shailendra Singh Chouhan

Nagendra Singh

Sameer Saurabh

