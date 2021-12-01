Madhya Pradesh: 13 IPS officers shifted in a major reshuffle in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday transferred 13 IPS officers. Manoj Kumar Singh, who took action against e-commerce company Amazon in Bhind district in the hemp supply case has also been transferred. Shailendra Singh Chauhan has been given the command of Bhind. Recently, the police had registered a case against the minister's supporters after a dispute over fertilizer.
The list of transferred IPS goes as:
Aruna Mohan
Kailash Makwana
G.P. Singh
Sushma Singh
B.B. Sharma
Anil Singh Kushwah
R.R.S Parihar
Tarun Nayak
Manoj Kumar Singh
Atul Singh
Shailendra Singh Chouhan
Nagendra Singh
Sameer Saurabh
