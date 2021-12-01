e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 767 new cases, 28 deaths, 903 recoveriesPresident Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to Bill cancelling 3 farm laws
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 09:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 13 IPS officers shifted in a major reshuffle in Bhopal

Manoj Kumar Singh, who took action against e-commerce company Amazon in Bhind district in the hemp supply case has also been transferred. The police had registered a case against Shailendra Singh Chauhan's supporters after a dispute over fertilizer.
FP News Service
IPS |

IPS |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday transferred 13 IPS officers. Manoj Kumar Singh, who took action against e-commerce company Amazon in Bhind district in the hemp supply case has also been transferred. Shailendra Singh Chauhan has been given the command of Bhind. Recently, the police had registered a case against the minister's supporters after a dispute over fertilizer.

The list of transferred IPS goes as:

Aruna Mohan

Kailash Makwana

G.P. Singh

Sushma Singh

B.B. Sharma

Anil Singh Kushwah

R.R.S Parihar

Tarun Nayak

Manoj Kumar Singh

Atul Singh

Shailendra Singh Chouhan

Nagendra Singh

Sameer Saurabh

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Female police constable given permission by state government for gender change Madhya Pradesh: Female police constable given permission by state government for gender change

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 09:35 PM IST
Advertisement