Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Breaks Records With 20-0 Win in Khelo India League Held In Gwalior

Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, and SAI Bal emerged victorious in their respective games on the sixth day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Centre of Excellence Jharkhand beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 7-0 in their Pool B encounter. The goalscorers for Centre of Excellence Jharkhand were Rajni Kerketta (8', 59'), Sweety Dungdung (10'), Ankita Minz (30', 32'), and Roshni (37', 49').

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comfortable 20-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI in Pool B. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (7', 8', 11', 30', 32', 34') opened the account for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, followed by goals from Sneha Patel (13', 28', 52'), Soniya Kumre (18', 38', 43'), Khushi Katariya (22'), Rubi Rathore (23', 42'), Krishna Sharma (41', 56'), Swati (53', 54'), and Aayushi Patel (59').

SAI Bal defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda 7-0 in Pool B. Sisliya Sandi Purti (15', 45'), Captain Rukhmani Khushro (19'), Nidhi (35'), Sakshi (43'), Subila Tirkey (44'), and Khushi (50') got on the scoresheet for SAI Bal.

