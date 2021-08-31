e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: HM Narottam Mishra meets director generals of the Western region, orders to suppress the illegal liquor trading

Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday ordered the director generals of Western region to take strict action against nexus of naxal, cyber crime and other anti national activities.

The home minister took the meeting at police headquarters, in which the DGP of Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri along with the other officers participated. The DGPs of other five states Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa including union territory Daman and Diu participated in the meeting virtually.

In his address, the home minister asked the police officials to suppress the illegal liquor trading.

He applauded the work of MP police in field of e-FIR, FIR at your door step, honour of corona warriors, compensatory appointment to the family members of deceased police personnel, dealing with criminal and many more.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:13 PM IST
