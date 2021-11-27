Madhya Pradesh: Hindu and India cannot be separated, says RSS Chief Bhagwat

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Hindu and India cannot be separated. If India has to remain India, then India has to be Hindu. If Hindu has to remain Hindu, then India will have to be united.”

He made the above remark during addressing a public gathering in Gwalior on Saturday. RSS Chief has reached Gwalior on Friday late night to attend a four-day Swar Sadhak Sangam camp.

He said, “this is Hindustan and Hindu people have been living here by tradition, all those things which are called Hindus have developed in this land. Everything about India is related to its motherland of India.”

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Media before independence was full of patriotism. Later time changes and then communist arrived which made various conspiracy to break the nation. But again, the era of patriotic media has come where cow slaughter, abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir and other issues of national interest were being presented in front of the readers.

“Those who were opposing Ram, are now citing Ram dhun. A lot has changed in the last 5-10 years. There are also some changes came to fore where rich people are launching TV channels and newspapers. A few liquor contractors, sand mafia also launched newspapers for their protection,” CM said.

Earlier, RSS chief had one-to-one discussion with the selected office-bearers during his visit the exhibition organised in the camp. Bhagwat interacted with Ghosh players and workers in small groups in the camp and discussed their views. It is believed that it is a preparation for mission 2024.

Bhagwat attended a four-day Ghosh Varg camp organized here. The main event is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:05 PM IST