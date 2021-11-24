Madhya Pradesh: Himalayan Architecture, its Grandeur and Significance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is important to pay attention to the environment as well as the culture.

Architect Tapan K Chakravarty stated this while speaking on, Himalayan Architecture: Its Grandeur and Significance, at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya here on Wednesday. The museum organised the popular lecture to mark World Heritage Week.

He is an urban designer and a trained educator, having an experience of over three decades. He is alumnus of School of Planning and Architecture (New Delhi) and Nottingham- Trent University (UK).

In his address, Chakravarty said vernacular architecture mostly focuses on issues pertaining to responses towards climate, terrain, materials, crafts, art etc, which are well-documented by individuals and institutions across the country. The presentation is an attempt to share an effort to visually read the forms and facades that are easily visible in vernacular architecture.

He said examples taken are primarily from rural regions of Uttarakhand (Kumaon and Garhwal) and certain parts of Himachal Pradesh in order to help us read, relate and recognise the simple stylistic and typological differences. Care has been taken to focus primarily on people’s dwellings while avoiding temples, palaces and other public structures.

Museum director PK Mishra said traditional technology is all-weather and environment-friendly. There are three main reasons including source, budget and strength for adopting modern technology apart from traditional technology.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:36 PM IST