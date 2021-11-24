Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, five seriously injured after jeep rams into stationary truck

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died while five received serious injuries in a road mishap where a speeding jeep bumped into a truck parked on the road.

All the deceased and injured are employees of Vectus Company and were returning home after doing duty.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night.

45-year-old Pramod Kushwaha of Laxmiganj is an employee of Vactus Company located in Banmore, Morena.

On Tuesday night, he had left for Gwalior with the company's staff in the company’s jeep.

On reaching Raidu Road, jeep driver Rashid lost control and rammed into the truck (MP06 E-5130) parked on the side of the road from behind.

On getting information about the incident, the Old Cantonment police reached the spot and rushed all to the trauma center of JAH.

Pramod Kushwaha and the driver of the jeep Rashid Khan died during treatment due to iron angle penetrating their mouth and face.

Apart from this, Manoj Kumar, Ankesh, and one other are injured. Anuj and Keshav's condition is still said to be critical.

