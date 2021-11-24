e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:23 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in TN's Madurai

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the Patalpani railway station in Indore will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station.
ANI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

"I have prayed for everyone's good health and fortune," he said.

"Praying to the mother (Goddess) that the corona crisis should never come again in the country. Our country keeps on progressing following the path/direction shown by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi of making country Aatmanirbharbharat. May our Madhya Pradesh become #aatmanirbharmp, may everyone have good luck and prosperity," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:23 AM IST
