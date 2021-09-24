Madhya Pradesh: High Court seeks reply from 30 officials including seven collectors, two commissioners on stray animals

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought reply from 30 officers of the nine districts including seven collectors and two commissioners regarding stray animals roaming on the road within four weeks.

The court during hearing on Thursday issued notice to the respondents and Principal Secretary Rural Development Ministry, Madhya Pradesh, Principal Secretary Agriculture Ministry and Principal Secretary Urban Administration.

The division bench led by Judge Sheel Nagu and Judge Anand Pathak while hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) of the petitioner, Awadesh Bhadauriya took a serious view on the issue raised in the matter.

The petitioner has collected the data of the incident attacked by the stray animals under the Right to Information Act and has presented in the court.

The petition states that on 24 July 2021, a bull attacked Kailashi Devi in Bhind in which she was injured and died 24 hours later. A woman was attacked by a cow in 2017. She was seriously injured and died a week later during treatment.

Similarly, on May 4, 2017, a 16-year-old daughter of trader Sandeep Gupta, resident of Gargaj Colony, Gwalior was hit by a bull near Rambagh Colony and died. She was returning from her coaching classes. On 6 May 2017, a 15-year-old boy and his sister got attacked by the bull and suffered injury. Saransh Garg and his sister Selu were going to their coaching classes.

Another incident presented in the petition was on 7 March 2017, 50-year-old Radha Devi Goel and 65-year-old Hariom Chaurasia, residents of Dana Oli Lashkar were attacked by bulls and sustained serious injuries.

Nevertheless, according to the sources, the stray dogs attacked on around 15 thousand people on the road in Gwalior in a year. Along with this, many people have also lost their lives because of the collision of stray bulls and cows roaming on the road.

