e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as next chief of Indian Air ForceCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,131 new cases, 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries on September 21
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders to make regulatory rules for coaching centers within six months

A social activist from Jabalpur, Manish Sharma filed a public interest litigation in the High Court in 2013. On which, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla held a hearing on Tuesday.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department to make regulatory rules for coaching centers within six months.

A social activist from Jabalpur, Manish Sharma filed a public interest litigation in the High Court in 2013. On which, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla held a hearing on Tuesday.

The petition states that the government has not yet made any rules for the operation of coaching institutes across the state, because of which the coaching institutes demand unreasonable fees.

The facilities which are not available in the coaching institutes are also being charged, which puts additional burden on the students and the parents, the petition reads.

During the hearing, the High Court has directed to resolve the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law within a period of six months from the date of submission of representation.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches Indore, will stay in the city for two days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal