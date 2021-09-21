Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders to make regulatory rules for coaching centers within six months

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department to make regulatory rules for coaching centers within six months.

A social activist from Jabalpur, Manish Sharma filed a public interest litigation in the High Court in 2013. On which, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla held a hearing on Tuesday.

The petition states that the government has not yet made any rules for the operation of coaching institutes across the state, because of which the coaching institutes demand unreasonable fees.

The facilities which are not available in the coaching institutes are also being charged, which puts additional burden on the students and the parents, the petition reads.

During the hearing, the High Court has directed to resolve the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law within a period of six months from the date of submission of representation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:47 PM IST