Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders to constitute a committee within a week in Medical Science University case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued an order to constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge within a week in the Medical Science University case.

The court during the hearing on Tuesday, instructed that the committee have to submit its report within a month.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla rejected the inquiry report prepared by a five-member committee headed by the Additional Collector on this regard and reprimanded the state government.

The court took the affidavit presented by the Chief Secretary on record and said that the inquiry committee on the Medical Science University case should be such that the trust can be maintained.

The court has also said that apart from computer and cyber experts, there should not be any officer below the DIG rank in this inquiry committee.

Councilor for the petition, senior advocate Naman Nagrath and Amitabh Gupta said that even after clear instruction of the High Court, the state government showed negligence towards the matter.

They said that after the contract was given to MindLogistics Infratech Limited Company of Medical Science University, Jabalpur, the reputation has been tainted because of irregularities. It has been two months since the inquiry report came, but the government is not doing anything, even after submitting a separate application, a high-level inquiry was not conducted, they added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Acid thrown on youth as he refuses to give money for liquor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:20 PM IST