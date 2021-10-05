Madhya Pradesh: Acid thrown on youth as he refuses to give money for liquor

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth suffered severe acid burns at a party in Satna district late Monday night, a police official said.

According to reports, four persons of the same family were having a liquor party at Amarpatan town of Satna district, where they began to fight with each other after the quota of liquor finished.

Three of them demanded money from one of their cousins. When he refused to do that three others beat him up and threw acid on him.

As a result, the youth identified as Ashok Shondiya suffered from severe burns. They dumped him on the roadside and ran away.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when a few commuters spotted the youth writhing in pain. They rushed him to a nearby hospital and also informed to police.

The youth has been referred to Satna district hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

Victim youth told the police that he was invited to the liquor party by his cousins.

The police have registered a case against three persons identified as Rakesh, Atul and one more.

In-charge of Amarpatan police station, Ramharsh Sonkar said that police teams have been fanned out in the area to nab the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:40 PM IST