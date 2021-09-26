Madhya Pradesh: High court orders to constitute a committee and cover the nameplate on the statue of Emperor Mihir Bhoj

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the commissioner in the name dispute case of Emperor Mihir Bhoj.

The court during hearing on Saturday directed that the name plate which is the cause of dispute between the two communities would be covered till the committee submit report. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled on October 20.

The division bench led by Judge Sheel Nagu and Judge Anand Pathak while hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) further instructed that only the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj would be available for the people to observe and get inspiration from his valour and deeds.

Rahul Sahu, a resident of Gol Paharia, Gwalior, filed a public interest litigation in the High Court. On his behalf, it was argued in the court that there is a dispute going on in the two societies regarding the statue of Emperor Mihir Bhoj.

Appearing on behalf of the administration, the Additional Advocate General argued that in the resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation to install the statue, only Emperor Mihir Bhoj was written.

The court directed that a four-member committee be formed in which Commissioner, Gwalior Division shall act as Chairman and Inspector General of Police, Gwalior Range shall act as Vice-Chairman of the Committee. One representative of Gurjar Community and one representative of Kshatriya Community shall also be included in the said committee.

Further action would be taken based on the report of the committee.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:48 AM IST