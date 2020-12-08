Madhya Pradesh High Court okays opening of Bhopal Smart City arch-bridge

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled in favour of Smart City in a case related to the approach road at the arch-bridge. The order by the Jabalpur Bench of the high court has paved the way for inauguration of the Rani Kamlapati arch-bridge.

A petitioner had filed a case against the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), which is building the bridge. The petitioner had said that the approach road was being built illegally and the houses around would be razed for the purposes of development.

Due to the ongoing case, the inauguration of the bridge was stuck for over a year, despite the bridge reaching completion. Also, only half a dozen houses are built on the road.

The Jabalpur Bench of the high court ruled that the owners of the houses built at the approach road who would be shifted for the road construction would be given alternative accommodation by Smart City.

BSCDCL counsellor Anshuman Singh told the court that Smart City would provide accommodation to the owners of the houses.