Bhopal: Arch bridge at Lower Lake to become operational

BHOPAL: The arch bridge at the Lower Lake will become operational soon as the encroachment around approach road will be removed. The anti-encroachment cell personnel of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) visited Kilopark and initiated the drive.

Once the bridge becomes operational, it will benefit commuters plying between new Bhopal and old city. It will save 2.5 kilometres of extra travel as residents, at present, cross the Raja Bhoj setu to reach old Bhopal areas like Itwara and Budhwara. The arch-bridge is almost ready to operate but the encroachment on approach road was a hurdle in its inauguration. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

“A few buildings were bulldozed on Wednesday and others will be removed soon,” a BSCDCL official said. The bridge has two-way traffic route and residents from both the sides, Budhwara and Polytechnique Square, will use it for travelling from both the sides.