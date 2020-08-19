Bhopal: Harassed factory worker jumps to death in Upper Lake

BHOPAL: A 43-year-old man, allegedly harassed by his employer, committed suicide by jumping into the Upper Lake on Wednesday. Kohefiza police said the deceased identified as Shyam Sisodia was a resident of Housing Board Colony, Karond. Sisodia worked at a mixture factory in Nishatpura. In the suicide note which was recovered from his pocket, the man accused his employer Anil Vijaiwargiya of allegedly harassing him.

Police said Sisodia had left his home on Wednesday morning and went to the Upper Lake when he plunged to his death. The onlookers informed the divers of BMC who dived to rescue him. However, he died before the drivers could save him. His body was later fished out. And a case was registered.