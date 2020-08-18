Bhopal: MP School of drama rusticates 8 students who staged protest, demand classes

Bhopal: Eight students of MP School of Drama (MPSD) have been rusticated from the institution for violating the code of conduct prescribed for them and “for behaviour and conduct unbecoming of a student”.

The School has rusticated Priyam Jain, Rahul Kushwaha, Rajesh Kumar, Anjali Singh, Vinay Baghela, Ghanshyam Soni, Saumya Bharti and Ketki Ashda of 2019-20 batch. The order was emailed to students late on Monday night.

The students have been protesting for the past 12 days demanding that the classes, which they missed due to Covid-induced restrictions should be held. Some of them are protesting through social media while others have been staging protests on the MPSD’s premises.

Priyam Jain told Free Press that they have not violated any code of conduct and are only protesting through democratic means. “We want that the four months’ classes which we have missed should be held once the corona restrictions are lifted,” he said. Priyam said that school management’s action of rusticating them without giving them a show cause notice is unjust.