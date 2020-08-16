Madhya Pradesh: Minister Girraj Dandotiya who joins BJP faces protest in assembly constituency

Minister of state for agriculture Girraj Dandotiya who has crossed over to BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia faced resentment from people in Datthra village on Sunday.

The village belongs to Dandotiya’s former assembly constituency, Dimani.

Angry with the protesters’ sloganeering, Dandotiya said all the dissenters will be implicated in cases. The incident occurred on Sunday when Dandotiya launched a public relations drive.

Dantodiya got off his four-wheeler to talk to the agitators but they refused to listen to him.

Their continuous sloganeering made the minister angry. The former Congress legislators who have crossed over to BJP and become ministers are facing people’s resentment.

Some of the people have taken exception to the ministers’ crossover to another party, and are protesting against them. Such protests against the ministers may have an adverse affect in the ensuing by-elections.

Sources in the BJP said it was a Congress-sponsored protest. The agitators wore T-shirts provided by the Congress.

The Congress has made a video of protest against Dandotiya and begun to post it to social media. Congress leaders said such ‘Jaichands’ will bite the dust in by-elections.