Madhya Pradesh: Heated Exchange Takes Place at BJP Meeting In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There was a heated exchange between the president of the BJP’s district unit and the party’s former Mandal president at a meeting held at Naugaon circuit house on Sunday. The Mandal president was removed from the post on Saturday.

According to sources in the party, the party plans to hold five Rath Yatras to publicise the BJP government’s plan to construct Sant Ravidas temple at a cost of Rs 100 crore. A meeting was held to discuss the Rath Yatra, but there was verbal fight between the two senior members of the party.

Former president of Lugasi Mandal Mahendra Ahirwar said an outsider should not be given tickets from Maharajpur assembly constituency. District president Malkhan Singh said the central leadership of the party would select candidates.

According to reports, Ahirwar, former head of Naugaon Mandal Ashu Mishra and former president of Harpalpur Mandal Jitendra Singh were feted with garlands because of good work done by them. Nevertheless, Mishra said had he done any good work for the party, it would not have removed him from the post just before the election.

His remark led to an altercation between the supporters of Malkhan Singh and those of Mishra. The supporters of former president of Mandal Jitendra Singh also railed against Malkhan.

When a former principal BJ Ahirwar was introduced to the party workers at the meeting, the chairman of the Mahila Morcha took him to task, citing his previous work.

According to reports, Malkhan Singh is also aspiring for ticket for the assembly election from Maharajpur constituency. It came to light that Malkhan Singh was behind changing presidents of three Mandals.

This was the reason that there was an altercation between him and others. Nevertheless, according to Malkhan Singh, there was no heated exchange at the meeting, for everyone is party worker and has the right to express views.

