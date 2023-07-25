Indore: Health Dept Rolls Out U-WIN At 2 Facilities - Over 50 Certificates Generated In Three Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has rolled out the U-WIN portal, the programme to digitise India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), at two health facilities in the city and generated over 50 certificates of the children after registering and vaccinating them through the portal in the last three days.

Moreover, the department has also planned to digitalise the ‘Indradhanush’ campaign, to be run for immunizing kids across the district in August, September, and October. “We have successfully rolled out the U-WIN portal at two health centres of the city including Hukumchand Polyclinic and PHC MOG Lines.

Over 50 certificates of kids’ immunization have also been generated. We will expand the use of U-WIN as soon as the IDs of the vaccinators and ANMs would be generated,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that only for registering and maintaining digital record of kids’ immunization, the platform will be used to register and vaccinate every pregnant woman, record her delivery outcome, register every newborn delivery, administer birth doses and all vaccination events thereafter.

“The U-WIN is the single source of information for immunisation services, updating vaccination status, delivery outcome, planning of RI sessions and reports like antigen-wise coverage, etc. We have completed updating the data of children through door-to-door survey and have trained over 400 vaccinators and ANMs for the same,” Dr Gupta added.

The immunization officer said that over 70,000 children and 30,000 women get vaccinated every year and the digitization of the portal will give relief for the parents and pregnant women from carrying vaccination cards.

