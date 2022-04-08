Madhya Pradesh: Heat intensifies, temperature to soar further

\\ Narmadapuram, Rajgarh record 44.5 degree Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat wave which is sweeping the state, is likely to intensify in next couple of days in the state due to a cyclonic circulation which is over southeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area. Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave various parts in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A trough is extending from above cyclone circulation over Southeast Madhya Pradesh to interior Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Marathwada and interior Karnataka at lower levels, according to meteorological officials.

According to meteorological department, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Rewa, Satna, Umaeria, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Narmadapura, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur are likely to experience heat wave in next 24 hours.

Similarly, Chhindwara, Nowgong, Sagar, Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam, Gwalior and Guna faced brunt of heat wave in last 24 hours.

At temperature front, Narmadapura, Rajgarh and Khargone recorded over 44 degree Celsius. Narmadapuram and Rajgarh recorded 44.5 degree Celsius which was highest temperature in state while Khargone recorded 44.2 degree Celsius. Khandwa recorded 44.1 degree Celsius and Ratlam recorded 43.8 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius which was 4.3 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 41.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degree Celsius.

A cyclonic circulation is over southeast Bay of Bengal and is extending up to mid tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation is over Sri Lanka and adjoining areas. A low pressure area is expected to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Heat wave conditions occurred over parts of Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions may occur over Madhya Pradesh.

Cities day temp (deg/Cel)

Narmadapuram 44.5

Rajgarh 44.5

Khargone 44.2

Khandwa 44.1

Ratlam 43.8

Nowgong 43.3

Guna 42.8

Dhar 42.7

Gwalior 42.7

Sidhi 42.6

Sagar 42.6

Damoh 42.6

Shajapur 42.0

Ujjain 42.0

Tikamgarh 42.0

Satna 42.0

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:46 PM IST