Madhya Pradesh health dept issues guidelines for home isolation, hospitalisation

BHOPAL: The health department has issued guidelines for cases to be referred to home isolation, dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs). Covid patients have to make arrangements for medicines in home isolation.
The criteria for home isolation are asymptomatic cases; mild symptomatic Covid-positive patients; those whose age is below 60-plus; those whose age is above 60-plus with no co-morbidities; all members affected in the household; all stable cases irrespective of age; those on medication with previous history of diabetes, HTN, heart disease, chronic kidney, lung or liver disease as per discretion and clinical advise of the treating physicians.
Dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs)
Similarly, the criteria for patients to be referred to dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) are those with age over 60 years with co-morbidities with symptoms; pregnant Covid-positive patients; those with persistent severe cough, breathlessness, temperature more than 101°F despite antipyretics, pulse rate of over 120/min, respiratory rate of over 24/ min, SPO2 less than 94%, and SBP less than 100mm or DBP less than 60mm.
Dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs)
Besides, criteria for patients to be referred to dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) are SPO2 less than 90% at room air, respiratory rate 30/min; SBP is less than 90mm or DBP is less than 50 mm; neotrophils:lymphocyte ratio(NLR) 3:5; increase or rising titres of CRP; associated critical co-morbidities; chest X-ray showing over 35 per cent involvement of lobar/multi-lobar bilateral lungs consolidation; CT chest multi-lobe distribution with GGO; crazy paving; consolidation of airspace; symptoms or signs of septic shock—after initial fluid load; symptoms or signs of venous thrombo-embolism—only after start dose LMWH/heparin.
The health department has also red-flagged criteria for home isolation. Patients will be in home isolation provided answer to all questions is ‘No’, such as persistent cough for past one week; high-grade fever; breathlessness; complaint of lethargy/mental confusion; history of loss of consciousness/syncope. Similarly results on examination should be at temperature more than 101°F; pulse more than 120/min; reparatory rate 24/min; SBP less than 90 mm or DBP less than 50 mm, oxygen saturation measured by potable pulse oxymeter less than 94 per cent.
