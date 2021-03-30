Madhya Pradesh health dept issues guidelines for home isolation, hospitalisation

BHOPAL: The health department has issued guidelines for cases to be referred to home isolation, dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs). Covid patients have to make arrangements for medicines in home isolation.

The criteria for home isolation are asymptomatic cases; mild symptomatic Covid-positive patients; those whose age is below 60-plus; those whose age is above 60-plus with no co-morbidities; all members affected in the household; all stable cases irrespective of age; those on medication with previous history of diabetes, HTN, heart disease, chronic kidney, lung or liver disease as per discretion and clinical advise of the treating physicians.

Dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs)

Similarly, the criteria for patients to be referred to dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) are those with age over 60 years with co-morbidities with symptoms; pregnant Covid-positive patients; those with persistent severe cough, breathlessness, temperature more than 101°F despite antipyretics, pulse rate of over 120/min, respiratory rate of over 24/ min, SPO2 less than 94%, and SBP less than 100mm or DBP less than 60mm.