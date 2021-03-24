LOCKDOWN FLASHBACK: Corona clouds darken swimming in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has seen many shiny days in water sports in recent years. Nevertheless, the clouds of pandemic seemed to have darkened swimming, the mother of all water sports. As the nation began the unlock procedures, many a sports resumed, but not swimming. Players went back to their grounds to get into the game but swimmers in the state have nothing to do as the swimming activities have not yet resumed in the state. The swimming academy in Hoshangabad has been shut since last March. The swimmers have nowhere to go to practice.

The state has no plans of reopening it anytime soon, leaving over 25 swimmers who train there clueless about their fate.

International Paralympics swimmer Satyendra Singh Lohiya, who became the first Asian to cross English Channel in less than 12 hours, says the government overlooked the swimmers in the state as every sector was thriving to stand tall after the fall.

Severe diarrhoea that engulfed him within two weeks of his birth slipped him a 60% permanent disability in both his legs. He says his father sold his land to send him to Gwalior so that he could fulfil his dream of becoming a top-notch swimmer. He wanted him to prove everyone who discouraged him wrong, he says.

The 33-year-old swimmer was setting records with every passing day until the pandemic began. He says a sportsperson becomes a consistent performer only by practice. A week out of practice takes a month’s time to come back on track, he says.

It has been over a year and the government has done nothing to support the swimmers, adds Lohiya.All the sporting activities have resumed, he says, adding that players are bringing home medals.But the swimmers are left to rot their talent and their game, says Lohiya.