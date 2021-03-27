Madhya Pradesh: As corona cases keep piling up in Bhopal, situation worsens as crisis of ICU beds continues

BHOPAL: The situation kept deteriorating on the health front in Madhya Pradesh as the crisis of beds for Covid patients continues in the state capital. Private hospitals are only giving relief to Ayushman card-holder Covid patients and all other patients have to cough up a heavy amount for corona treatment. The treatment cost in private hospitals ranges up to Rs 5 lakh.

However, non-ICU beds are available for patients, even as the crisis of ICU beds looms large. According to sources, last time, private hospitals used to provide treatment under government plans even for normal (non-Ayushman card-holder) Covid patients. So, it was big relief. But, this time, it has not been done so far and that is posing a big problem for the patients. Non-serious patients are being advised home isolation. Doctors, after assessing the condition of the patients, are advising them home isolation.

However, the administration has made arrangements for 1,000 beds in various hospitals for corona patients in the state capital. Around 540 beds have been put up in Hamidia Hospital alone, while there are 85 beds in JP Hospital. Similarly, 300 beds have been reserved in JK Hospital, while 160 beds have been reserved in Chirayu Hospital. Besides, 20 per cent beds have been reserved in other private hospitals.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for treatment of corona patients in view of the increasing number of corona cases. On Friday, the state capital reported 460 corona cases, which was the highest so far. Besides, there are over 3,000 active cases in the state capital.

‘ICU beds are the problem’

"The problem lies with ICU beds. Otherwise, we have around 1,000 beds reserved for corona patients in the state capital. We have 540 beds only at Hamidia Hospital. At private hospitals, treatment will be done under the Ayushman Scheme," said Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital.