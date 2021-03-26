Madhya Pradesh: Corona collars Holi charm, business takes downturn

Bhopal: The recent spurt in the number of coronavirus cases has affected the market just ahead of Holi. People are missing from the markets given the tense situation in the city, say traders. The pandemic seemed to have relaxed its grip only a couple of months ago, but the state of affairs is back to square one. The traders in the market are apprehensive of their business while the public have switched into defence mode.

Shweta Ahirvar, a teacher at a private school in Bhopal, says the infection is spreading again and nothing but precautions can save them from contamination. She says festival is the time to celebrate, but celebrations matter as long as her family is safe and sound. Ahirvar takes online classes all day long. She was concerned about the sweets for the festival when her 17-year-old son suggested they could make sweets at home. She says her son utilised his time during lockdown to learn various recipes. She found the idea exciting and decided to cut off sweets from her market list, she adds.

The manager of a Holi special stall at New Market, Ahmad Farooque, says festivals like Holi used to be the busiest time of the year. They had to keep 5-6 staff to cater to every customer during the festival, she says, adding that even two are more than enough given the situation. People are suspicious and they prefer not to bring anything home from the market, he says. The business has gone down by 60%, adds Farooque.

The president of the New Market Traders' Association, Sunil Gangrade, said the spike in cases was the reason for the market going down. However, he also admits that the night curfew prevents the working population from visiting the market.