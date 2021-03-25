Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Housing Board's Sub-Engineer dies of corona

Ujjain: Even as 3 employees of the MP Housing Board’s (MPHB) local office tested positive for corona, a sub-engineer (SE) of the Board Bharat Singh Parmar succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Bhopal on Thursday. Parmar was transferred to Ujjain from Chhatarpur recently and after joining here he went to his home town to get his bag and baggage. When his condition deteriorated after testing corona-positive, he was admitted to the Bansal Hospital, in Bhopal where he breathed his last. His colleagues are a concerned lot after hearing the news of his untimely demise.

In another incident a 28 year old man suffering from unemployment and debt committed suicide by hanging self in Indira Nagar on Wednesday night. As per Chimanganj Police Jai Shrivastava son of Shankarlal Shrivastava resident of Indira Nagar hanged self at his home. In his suicide note Jai expressed his despair towards life owing to scarcity of money.

He worked with a steel factory which is now closed. His wife Jhalak who works at a private company found Jai hanging on noose in his room when she returned home.

Bereaved wife shared the news of Jai’s demise with the police and Jai’s family members. Jai left his parents home after he married without their consent. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for a post mortem.