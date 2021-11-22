Madhya Pradesh: Health department vaccinating dead souls

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The government aims to complete 100% vaccination before a possible third wave of Covid. In such a situation, the government has given a target of 100% vaccination to all the major districts by December.

In the continuous integration to meet the target, the Health Department is surprisingly now vaccinating the dead souls.

A blunder of the Health Department came to fore in Gwalior where the department released the covid vaccination certificate of a dead man.

Notably, one 81-year-old Shivcharan Pathak died on 10 May 2021 due to gangrene in Bhitarwar, Gwalior. His death certificate was also received. On November 17, his son Vinod received a SMS saying that Shivcharan Pathak's vaccination has been completed, you can download the certificate. Vinod was surprised to see this as he himself is an employee in the Health Department.

Before his father's death, on 9 April 2021, he was administered the first dose of the vaccine.

"I reached Bhitarwar Health Center to inquire about it but got no clear explanation," said Vinod.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma ordered thorough investigation into the matter. " This is not the first of its kind. Such cases are continuously coming to the fore. I will get the whole matter investigated. Action will be taken against the defaulter."

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:30 PM IST