Madhya Pradesh: Health camp to address post-Covid complications

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of post Covid complications, the District Ayurveda Hospital in association with Ayush Pharmaceutical will organise a health check-up camp on Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) on Tuesday. Free of cost diagnosis will be conducted and patients will be distributed medicines.

People are coming up to doctors with post Covid complications like long-term breathing issues, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis and even sexual disorder (low libido). Some adults and children recovered from Coviod-19 are experiencing multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Doctors said that the most prominent is respiratory problems. The lung is exposed to numerous external factors such as microorganisms, allergens and pollutants which cause illnesses including respiratory infections, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD among others). Covid has exposed the neglect towards caring for the lungs. Respiratory disease is leading to death and disability.

Most patients who develop COVID recover within 2-3 weeks, there are many whose’ recovery extends beyond a few weeks. This condition wherein symptoms may last beyond 8-12 weeks has been called different names of which the most commonly used is ‘long covid’. In long covid people continue to experience extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, mental clouding, inability to concentrate, sleep disturbances, palpitations and headache, doctors added.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:38 PM IST