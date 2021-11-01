Madhya Pradesh: Fought alone but will win MP bypolls, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath exuded confidence that in spite of the might of the BJP, government, administration and money power, it is going to sweep the bypolls held for three assembly and one Lok Sabha seat.

Polling was held in three Assembly constituencies -- Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur -- and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat on October 30 and counting will be held on November 2.

Ahead of the counting day, Kamla Nath was full of self-confidence and said that the people of the state have supported the Congress.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the former Chief Minister said, "People of the state are with me. I have fought the polls alone against the BJP, government, administration and money power. Congress will win the polls."

Responding to a question on whether the Congress will win the polls, Kamal Nath said: "Every section of society is annoyed. Farmers are annoyed due to rising prices of fertiliser, MSP and justice, youth are unemployed, small businessmen are unhappy. Taking all this into account, people will choose the Congress over the BJP."

The Congress has started gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls.

Kamal Nath is also of the view that politics has changed. It has penetrated deep into local areas too. Until a party has its members in every village, it is difficult to achieve success, he added.

When asked if his contest is with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or BJP state in-charge Vishnu Dutt Sharma, the veteran Congress leader said his contest is with the saffron party.

The BJP's chief minister and state in-charge keep on changing, but people decide how the government has functioned, which government worked better for them, he added.

On Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announcing 40 per cent seats for women candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Kamal Nath said the fair sex will be given the opportunity if they are capable.

On unity in the party after he became the state president, Kamal Nath said every leader was active in his/her area. They gave suggestions, a strategy was made and places wherever feasible were visited.

Kamal Nath said he served as Chief Minister for 15 months but could not achieve all he wished for the state.

"I wanted that Madhya Pradesh gets a distinct image, investments were brought in, revolution in agriculture area, employment opportunities, increase in financial activities and GDP."

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:38 PM IST