Madhya Pradesh: Health Camp Set Up For Civic Body Staff, Corporators In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A free health check-up camp was inaugurated on the premises of the municipal corporation in Sagar on Thursday.

Health of the municipal corporation employees will be examined at the camp under Healthy-Wealthy India Mission.

The camp has the facility to check blood sugar, obesity, cancer, thyroid, tiredness and other cases.

Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari inaugurated the camp in the presence of councilors and other officials.

The health of all the councilors, officials of the corporation was checked up at the camp. They were also given medical advice.

Many people are suffering from high blood pressure, thyroid, cancer, obesity and various other physical problems.

The officials and people’s representatives who work daily for the public ignore those health issues and a time comes when those diseases slowly consume their lives, the Mayor said.

This is the reason that their health should be checked from time to time, so that they may go to doctors to seek their advice and control the disease, she said.

Keeping that in mind, an eye check-up camp was organised in the auditorium of the corporation, Tiwari further said.