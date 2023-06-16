Bhopal: MP, Andhra Joint Endeavour ‘Craft Bazaar’ Begins At Gouhar Mahal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Craft Bazaar’, a joint endeavour of MP cottage and village industries department, and ministry of textiles, Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated at Gouhar Mahal here on Friday.

The "Craft Bazaar" started from Friday 16 and will conclude on June 25. The craft bazaar was jointly inaugurated by additional chief secretary of cottage and village industries department Manu Srivastava and the Andhra principal secretary K Sunita.

Commissioner-cum-managing director Sant Ravidas MP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Sufia Farooqui Wali said that the artefacts produced by the artisans of MP and Andhra will be available for sale in the ‘Craft Bazaar’.

As per the agreement between the two states, the articles of Lepakshi Emporium of Andhra Pradesh will be displayed in Mrignayani showroom to make the crafts of the state available to the residents of the MP.