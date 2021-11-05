Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior zoo asks visitors to name tiger cubs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior have invited suggestions from the visitors to name the newly born cubs of white tigress Meera. The seven-year-old white tigress delivered two cubs inside the park on August 31.

According to Gwalior zoo officials, one of the cubs is white male, the other female is of yellow colour.

The cubs are now two-months-old after which they were transferred in a display cage for visitors. They will remain in display cage from 12 noon to 3 pm daily.

“Special arrangements were made for bringing up the cubs. Special vaccines were brought from the USA. The display cage was prepared considering their needs,” a zoo official said.

Tall grasses were cut and brought down to size so that the cubs remain visible. Moreover, a small pond was also made for them. A team of doctors and wildlife experts keep constant vigil on the mother and her litters so that they remain healthy. Putting the cubs and their mother in the display cage has attracted visitors.

Zoo management has now decided to invite suggestions of visitors to name the cubs. They have put up a box and a notice asking visitors to suggest name of the cubs and drop the slip in the suggestion box.

According to zoo officials, names of these cubs will be decided after one month. Visitors whose name will be selected will be informed and felicitated accordingly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:09 PM IST