Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior gang rape case takes a new twist, one of the victims alleges threat to life from father

BHOPAL/GWALIOR

The alleged gang rape case of two minor sisters in Gwalior has taken a reverse twist as one of the victims has gone missing and she has alleged threat to her life from her father. The girl reportedly is currently staying at some undisclosed location with a man, who has been made an accused in the gang rape case.

The victim, earlier reported to be a minor, has turned out to be an adult. She has moved the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking police protection. The girl, who went missing on August 5 has alleged threat from her father.

The girl is hiding at some undisclosed location and has sought police protection, said the superintendent of police (SP) Gwalior Amit Sangh. She has filed a writ petition with the HC, he added. The officer said the girls were earlier reported to be minors but one of them is 18 years of age. She is staying at some undisclosed location with a man, Satish Kushwaha, who was named as one of the three rapists in the FIR.

Earlier, it was reported with the Dabra rural police station that two minor sisters were gang raped by three persons on July 20. The girl’s father had lodged a police complaint accusing three men Ajit Kushwaha, Pramod Kushwaha and Satish Kushwaha of kidnapping his daughters. The FIR, registered on Friday mentions that the accused had shot videos of the act to blackmail the victims.

The gang rape case came to fore on Thursday, when one of the sisters went missing and the family lodged a complaint with the police. The missing girl was blackmailed and kidnapped by men who had allegedly gang raped her, the victim’s father had told the police.

Police are yet to record statements of the girl and Kushwaha.