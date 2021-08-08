Bhopal: Crooks swap man’s ATM card, dupe him of Rs 35,000

BHOPAL: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly swapped the ATM card of a youth, on the pretext of helping him and duped him of Rs 35,000. The accused did not use the debit card at any ATM but swiped the card at petrol pumps and took cash against the amount debited , said police. The cops have booked two unidentified men.

According to Hanumanganj police, the complainant Radheyshyam Mali, a resident of Chhola road area, gave his bank ATM card to his son Madhusudan to withdraw cash on Friday evening.

At the ATM booth, when two youths saw Madhusudan struggling to withdraw cash, they offered to help him. Madhusudan handed over the ATM card to the duo. The accused allegedly swapped cards without his knowledge and left the booth telling Madhusudan that the ATM had run out of cash.

The accused owned some amount to different petrol pumps at link road. The duo used Radheyshyam Mali’s ATM card to repay the amount. The accused swiped the card at a petrol pump and made a payment of Rs 9000, which they had taken earlier. The duo, saying that they need cash, asked the pump employees to swipe their card and hand over the cash for the debited amount. The employees swiped the card and handed over the amount to the two. The duo went to another fuel station and carried out similar transactions, said the police.

Mali, on receiving the transaction messages, approached the bank on Saturday. A complaint in this regard was filed with the police on Sunday.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Arvind Jaat said the transactions were carried out at fuel stations. There were two accused as visible in CCTV footages, he said.