Bhopal: Two arrested for stealing belongings from tourists' cars

BHOPAL: The Ratibad police have arrested two persons who were involved in stealing belongings of visitors specially tourists to Kaliyasot Road. They would smash windows of four-wheelers and would steal belongings kept in vehicles.

The accused have confessed committing thefts. The accused are habitual offenders and were arrested in similar cases before.

Police detained Ajay Tomar, 20, and Ravi Tomar, 23, on Saturday evening from Kerwa Road as they suspected the two. When police quizzed them, they tried to mislead but cops brought them to the police station. When questioned, they told police that they had stolen belongings of two tourists in Kaliyasot after breaking the window planes of cars few months back.

They stole belongings worth Rs 1.2 lakh and 1.10 lakh from parked vehicles in two separate incidents. The police have recovered jewellery worth Rs 5.12 lakh they stole earlier. Ratibad police station house officer Sudesh Tiwari said accused who have been arrested are residents of Mendora village in Ratibad. They would target parked vehicles of tourists, he added.