Madhya Pradesh: Gusty winds, moderate to heavy rains bring temp down marginally

BHOPAL: Gwalior, Bhopal, Guna and Ratlam experienced gusty wind accompanied with brief spell of rain on Thursday. Some parts of the state also experienced hail. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days. Gusty wind led to load shedding in many colonies in the state capital.

Warning for rain and thundershowers has been given for various divisions including Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior-Chambal divisions. Gusty wind with speed of 40 kilometer per hours is also expected in the said divisions.

The meteorological department attributed rain and hail to induced cyclonic circulation which is over western parts of Rajasthan. A wind discontinuity is extending from interior Karnataka to central parts of Madhya Pradesh across Maharashtra adding moisture in the atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh.

Similar weather is expected around March 23 and March 24. Intense Western Disturbances are usually accompanied by induced cyclonic circulations over northern plains. Madhya Pradesh may also receive scattered rain and thundershowers between March 23 and March 24. Hailstorm activities are also possible over northern plains as well as parts of Madhya Pradesh during this period.

At the temperature front, nominal drop has been recorded in day temperature in the state. With 2.2 degree Celsius drop, day temperature settled at 32.2 degree Celsius in Chhindwara. Bhopal recorded 35.5 degree Celsius day temperature after fall of 0.4 degree Celsius while night temperature steeled at 19.2 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 35.4 degree Celsius day temperature after a drop of 0.6 degree Celsius while it recorded 21.2 degree Celsius after fall of 1.0 degree Celsius.