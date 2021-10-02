Madhya Pradesh: Gujarat defeats MP in Vinoo Mankad Trophy match

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat defeated Madhya Pradesh by 15 runs at the league match of Vinoo Mankad Trophy being held at Karnail Singh stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Wet outfield had restricted the match to 32-over innings.

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to field first. Playing first, Gujarat set a target of 164 losing eight wickets. In response, Madhya Pradesh could only score 149. Although they had three wickets in hand, they had no more balls to hit. Captain Akshat Raghuvanshi scored 37 runs giving hope to the team but it couldn’t help them win.

Madhya Pradesh is now at fifth position in the table of Elite group ‘D’ with 8 points. They have played four matches with two wins. Maharashtra leads the table with 10 points.

