Madhya Pradesh: 5,000 dengue cases in state, measures fail to check spread

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no let-up in dengue cases, which have crossed 5,000 in the state, according to doctors. In the last three to four weeks, most hospitals witnessed significant increase in demand for hospital beds by patients suffering from the mosquito-borne disease.

According to health department, Mandsaur is leading with 1,078 dengue cases while Jabalpur reported 650 cases and Indore reported 427 cases. Similarly, Ratlam reported 391 and Bhopal reported 376 cases. Ujjain reported 330 cases and Gwalior registered 257 dengue cases. Neemuch reported 237 and Chhindwara reported 211 cases.

Likewise, Gwalior reported 37 dengue cases in one day. Said Dr RKS Dhakad, the medical superintendent of hospital attached to Gwalior medical college, “People should take precautions and destroy mosquitos’ larvae.”

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said, “Teams are working. Separate dengue wards have been set up in government hospitals. Administration has been asked to intensify fogging in urban areas. People should to take preventive measures. People must be careful and check for mosquito breeding in their houses and neighbourhoods. Also, Covid-19 is not over, everyone should continue wearing masks and maintain social distance.”

Jabalpur CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said situation is under control. “We have already banned use of desert coolers in city. It has helped to curb dengue cases. Civic body has intensified fogging in congested pockets of city. Earlier, peak mosquito breeding would take place in September. Now, it extends to October. Transmission period has increased due to global warming.”

