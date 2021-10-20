Madhya Pradesh: Guest teachers of Jabalpur performs ‘Jal Satyagraha’

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The guest teachers association performed ‘Jal Satyagraha’ at Gwarighat in Narmada river on Tuesday.

During this, the guest teachers not only raised slogans but also warned the state government.

Guest teacher, Hemant Tiwari said that Jal Satyagraha was their last movement and if the government failed to take a decision in their interest in a week, then the teachers across the state would gather in Bhopal and staged a protest over there.

He further said that many guest teachers were teaching from the last 12 years but they would not regularize till date, while many teachers had also been fired.

Tiwari also said that the payment which the guest teachers received for teaching students in government schools were not enough to run their family. The teachers also submitted memorandums and agitated many times before this but the government did not pay any attention to their demand, he added.

