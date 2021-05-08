Madhya Pradesh: Guest scholars demand group insurance after several deaths

BHOPAL: Deaths of colleagues due to corona have shattered guest scholars once again, pushing them to demand group insurance security during these tough times of the Covid pandemic.

The Guest Scholarsí Association has written to the chief minister and the principal secretary of the higher education department, reminding them of instructions from the University Grants Commission.

"Secretary, UGC, Prof. Rajnish had sent this letter to all concerned on March 21, 2020, and had categorically mentioned that salaries of the guest scholars, contractual or ad hoc teachers shouldnít be deducted due to Covid-induced lockdown," said state convener of the association Devendra Pratap Singh.

Guest scholars had been discharging their duties fearlessly along with other workers even during these tough times of the Covid pandemic. But their security and safety remained a point of concern, he added.