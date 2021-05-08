Madhya Pradesh: Guest scholars demand group insurance after several deaths

BHOPAL: Deaths of colleagues due to corona have shattered guest scholars once again, pushing them to demand group insurance security during these tough times of the Covid pandemic.
The Guest Scholarsí Association has written to the chief minister and the principal secretary of the higher education department, reminding them of instructions from the University Grants Commission.
"Secretary, UGC, Prof. Rajnish had sent this letter to all concerned on March 21, 2020, and had categorically mentioned that salaries of the guest scholars, contractual or ad hoc teachers shouldnít be deducted due to Covid-induced lockdown," said state convener of the association Devendra Pratap Singh.
Guest scholars had been discharging their duties fearlessly along with other workers even during these tough times of the Covid pandemic. But their security and safety remained a point of concern, he added.
As many as three guest scholars succumbed to corona on Friday. More than two dozen guest scholars have passed away due to corona so far. Ram Krishna Tiwari from Ganj Basoda passed away on Friday; he was under treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.
Moreover, as soon as the lockdown instructions are issued, most of the colleges ask guest scholars to stop working. This raises the question of their sustenance.
The Guest Scholars' Association has asked the officials of the higher education department and chief minister to support them at this time of crisis. Instructions from the labour department, Union government, say clearly that no one should be removed from his work during the pandemic, but, in Madhya Pradesh, no one is paying heed to their problems.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)