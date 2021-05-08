Madhya Pradesh: 379 more test positive in Ratlam, 2,155 reports awaiting

Ratlam: During the second wave of corona the situation in Ratlam district is going from bad to worse.

On Friday, 379 more people tested for corona. Worse, along with Ratlam city and Jaora the rural areas in Piploda, Bilpank, Sarwan among other villages are emerging as hotspots.

As per health bulletin reports of 2,155 samples were still awaited as of Friday.

Experts are afraid that door-to-door survey will help in detecting more cases so a strategy has to be chalked out to provide medical facilities across the district.

The figures of the first week of May have broken all records of April.

Senior officials, experts must be deputed to tackle Covid situation

Experts here have opined that serious efforts were needed to combat the situation in the district. They demanded that a team of senior officials and experts must be deputed by the State Government to combat surge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave of corona. Active cases and positivity rate had gone up alarmingly and detection of the cases from the places in the district justifies drastic measures to tackle the situation, said an expert. The second wave of Covid-19 is raging and no one could predict when it will subside, said experts.

Covid Metre

Date Cases

May 1 325

May 2 345

May 3 355

May 4 308

May 5 385

May 6 380

May 7 379