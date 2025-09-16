Madhya Pradesh Govt’s Experiment: Young IAS Officials Given Urban Bodies’ Responsibility

Madhya Pradesh: Young IAS Officials Given Urban Bodies’ Responsibility, Govt Conducts New Experiment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has carried out a new experiment by posting the young IAS officers to urban civic bodies.

Apart from the big municipal corporations, the officers of the state administrative services and departmental officers were posted to the urban bodies and other departments.

Now, the government has given an opportunity to the young IAS officers to work for the urban bodies.

According to a transfer issued late Monday night, a 2018-batch IAS officer, Tapasya Parihar, was transferred as commissioner of Katni Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, a 2019-batch officer, Daleep Kumar, was sent as commissioner of Devas Nagar Nigam.

A 2017-batch officer, Divyank Singh, was sent to the Urban Administration Department (UAD) as an additional commissioner.

Similarly, Shishir Gemawat of the 2018 batch was posted as an additional commissioner of UAD.

A 2019-batch officer, Tanmay Sharma, was transferred as additional commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Arvind Shah, a 2021-batch officer, was shifted as additional commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, and T Prateek Rao was transferred as additional commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

Young direct recruits are already posted in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Rewa.

A promotee IAS officer, Ramprakash Ahirwar, was recently posted to Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. But the government had posted a direct recruit, Priti Yadav, to that place.