Madhya Pradesh govt to hold global investors summit in Jan 2023

Chouhan had earlier said that the state government will organise the investors meet in the current financial year.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the state will hold the global investors summit in January 2023 after a gap of three years.

"I am happy to share that we are organising the @InvestMP - Investors Summit 2023 on 10th & 11th January 2023 immediately after 'Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023' at Indore. Madhya Pradesh, the growth centre of India, is ready to welcome industry leaders, NRIs and global investors," the chief minister said in a tweet.

While addressing a programme in Indore last week, Chouhan had informed that the state government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the proposed Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan in Indore scheduled from January 7 to 9, 2023.

According to officials, the investors' summit could not be organised for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 3,000 NRIs are likely to participate in the proposed Pravasi Bharatiya convention, they said.

The state government is also taking this important event as an opportunity for branding of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

