Madhya Pradesh: Govt to ensure all possible help to flood-hit families: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his public address to the state on Sunday, said that he would not leave any stone unturned to help the flood-affected people.

“I have not seen such heavy widespread rains. Sheopur recorded 101 cm rainfall which has not recorded more than 30 cm before these floods. Shivpuri recorded 99 cm rainfall. This extremely heavy rains led to floods in rivers destroying villages, sweeping away animals, inundating houses, leaving people stranded,” said Chouhan

Power supply sub-stations were marooned, roads and bridges were swept away, crops ruined, said Chouhan. But we succeeded in saving lives, said Chouhan, adding that 32,900 people were shifted to safer place.

“The government swung into action immediately, ministers rushed to their in-charge districts. I talked to PM Narendra Modi who immediately sent six helicopters, BSF jawans, army, NDRF teams for help. Our SDRF team did a tremendous job. I myself monitored all the rescue operations,” CM said.

Relief work is being carried out, the government has constituted a task force of 12 ministers and it has officials of all key departments. Crisis management committees will also support relief and rehabilitation, he added.

The CM further said, “Rs 4 lakh will be given in case of death due to flood. Rs 30,000 will be given if animals have swept away and Rs 25,000 will be given in case of Non–lactating animals. Rs 3000 will be given if goats have died or swept away and Rs 250 will be given in case of baby goats. Rs 60 will be given if poultry stock is destroyed.”