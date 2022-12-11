Madhya Pradesh: Government spending crores of rupees, poor deprived of treatment in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The government is spending crores of rupees on health services. Still, the poor patients barely get proper treatment in these hospitals, sources said.

Besides many hospitals and sub-health centres in the district, there is a trauma centre at the district headquarters. The trauma centre is provided with all the equipment, but the poor have to count on the Ayushman scheme for getting proper treatment at private hospitals.

The buildings of the district hospital and those of the sub-health centres look good, besides medical doctors and medical staff have been posted there, but the patients are deprived of treatment, sources said.

Therefore, the patients count on the private health facilities, sources further said.

Ayushman scheme

Sources in the medical department said the government had launched the Ayushman scheme to provide health services to the poor. The district administration aims to make 8.56 lakh Ayushman cards under the scheme, sources further said.

After the scheme had been launched in 2018, more than 5.82 lakh Ayushman cards were made in the district, and 68% of the object has been achieved.

The district has 15 lakh populations, and the administration plans to make more than eight lakh cards.

Private hospitals making quick bucks

There is a trauma centre at the district headquarters where experts are working, but difficult operations are not performed. This is the reason that the poor depend on the Ayushman scheme.

According to sources, more than 7,000 cases have been treated at the district hospital under the Ayushman scheme.

Responsibility lies on Asha workers

Ayushman cards were made online, but to speed up the process, Asha workers have been given the responsibility to do the work. ID has been generated by downloading the mobile App of Asha workers, official sources said.

Chief medical and health officer of district Panchayat Dr Harsh Singh said that he had come to know about the problems the poor are facing at the government hospitals. Efforts will be made to improve the conditions of the hospitals and there will be a probe into whether more patients are going to private hospitals, he said.