Madhya Pradesh: Sehore residents demand stoppage of trains

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen trains pass by Sehore railway station but they do not stop, because of which traders, office-goers and students are facing problems. The trains have stopped halting at Sehore after the corona pandemic. Although the pandemic is over, the authorities have yet to take a decision on stoppage of trains.

The Congress has criticized the government for its failure to let the trains stop at the Sehore railway station.

On the other hand, the ruling party is keeping mum on the issue. The district has nearly 1.5 million populations, but there are only two railway stations – Budhni and Sehore.

Many people go to other cities by trains, but as there is no stoppage of trains, they have to catch trains from Bhopal railway station.

The Congress has raised the issue and the residents of the district have supported the party.

Former legislator Ramesh Saxena has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav demanding train stoppage at the Sehore railway station. The Congress has also staged sit-ins demanding train stoppage and submitted memorandums to the divisional railway manager Ratlam division.

The Congress workers, led by former chairman of civic body Rakesh Rai and district Congress president Balvir Tomar, will organize Rail Roko on January 15 next year.

Residents forced to do costly journey

A large number of people go to Bhopal either for studies or for earning bread and butter. There several trains used to stop at Sehore to take passengers to Bhopal. Monthly passes were issued to the students, traders and office-goers so that they may go to Bhopal.

Discussions being held in division

Public relations officer of Ratlam division Khemraj Meena visited Sehore railway station. He told media persons that the train services are yet to being at several places. The inter-city and overnight trains began from Shujalpur railway station just a few days ago, and discussions are on for stoppage of a few trains at Sehore where a retiring room will soon be construction, he said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore