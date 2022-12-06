e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore

A function was held at the Congress office where the party leaders garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and remembered his contributions to the country

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Several functions were organised in the district on Tuesday to pay tributes to the founder of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar.

People’s representatives, office-bearers of various political parties, social activists and others paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.

A function was held at the Congress office where the party leaders garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and remembered his contributions to the country.

Similarly, Congress leader Shashank Saxena visited Ambedkar Park at Murdiganj and garlanded the statue of the founder of the Constitution.

He urged the people to follow the teachings of Ambedkar and learn from his struggles.

He said that Ambedkar worked the uplift of the Dalits, the backward classes and the downtrodden. He was one of the makers of modern India and fought against all superstitions that sapped the Indian society.

A Kavi Sammellan was also held at the park. The poets from different parts of the district praised Ambedkar through their works. A large number of people took part in a candle march taken out in the evening.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sehore collector conducts inspection of Rehti sports ground ahead of CM Cup finals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: JNV organizes alumni meet in Multhan

Madhya Pradesh: JNV organizes alumni meet in Multhan

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police files charge sheet against two in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police files charge sheet against two in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Jobat, Udaygarh loot cases cracked with arrest of four

Madhya Pradesh: Jobat, Udaygarh loot cases cracked with arrest of four

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Solanki pulls up officials for incomplete projects, negligence in Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Solanki pulls up officials for incomplete projects, negligence in Bhikangaon