Madhya Pradesh: Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Several functions were organised in the district on Tuesday to pay tributes to the founder of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar.

People’s representatives, office-bearers of various political parties, social activists and others paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.

A function was held at the Congress office where the party leaders garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and remembered his contributions to the country.

Similarly, Congress leader Shashank Saxena visited Ambedkar Park at Murdiganj and garlanded the statue of the founder of the Constitution.

He urged the people to follow the teachings of Ambedkar and learn from his struggles.

He said that Ambedkar worked the uplift of the Dalits, the backward classes and the downtrodden. He was one of the makers of modern India and fought against all superstitions that sapped the Indian society.

A Kavi Sammellan was also held at the park. The poets from different parts of the district praised Ambedkar through their works. A large number of people took part in a candle march taken out in the evening.

