Madhya Pradesh: Sehore collector conducts inspection of Rehti sports ground ahead of CM Cup finals

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore collector Praveen Singh as well as Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, Mayank Awasthi conducted inspections of the Rehti sports ground ahead of the final phase of CM cricket cup, slated to be held in Rehti town of Sehore in mid-December, the administrative officials said.

It is noteworthy that as many as 16 teams emerged victorious in the cricket matches held under the cup earlier, who will take on each other in the finals about to take place in Rehti sports ground from December 12 until December 18.

During the inspection, the administrative duo instructed the officials concerned to ensure all necessary arrangements at the ground. The collector directed the officials to make proper arrangements for lodging the spectators, carry out levelling works of the ground, ensure arrangements for drinking water and other necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Sehore SP instructed the police officials to ensure duly arrangements for safety and smooth traffic commute. Zila panchayat CEO, Harsh Singh, sub-divisional magistrate Radheshyam Baghel, district sports officer Arvind Illiyazar and other officials were also present during this.