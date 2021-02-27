Madhya Pradesh: Govt policies to blame for power Discom’s loss, but 850 engineers face the music

Bhopal: More than 850 engineers of the Eastern Region Power Distribution Company are facing disciplinary action. Some of them have asked for voluntary retirement under such circumstances, whereas faulty government policies are responsible for the losses to power companies, said the power employees’ union.

In the Eastern power Discom, 35 executive engineers, 305 assistant engineers and 430 junior engineers are facing cases of disciplinary action against them. The Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Mandal Abhiyanta Sangh has taken strong exception over the development and has sought time from the energy minister and the chief minister to lodge their protest.

“The power engineers are being harassed and are forced to work under too much pressure. They’re being held accountable for losses that have actually been caused due to the faulty policies of the government,” said VKS Parihar.

The condition is not good as there is hardly any employee left who is not facing disciplinary action or has not received a show-cause notice, he added. Several have been penalized, as well.

As far as the financial health of the power Discom is concerned, it is mainly due to the faulty policy of the government. More than Rs 16,000 crore in subsidy has not been paid to the company till date and the government is piling pressure on the employees to generate more revenue.

Across the board talks

“We want an amicable solution where employees’ representatives should discuss across the board with government officials to find out a solution that really works, or else the power employees may have to resort to alternative measures,” said VKS Parihar, convener, Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Mandal Abhiyanta Sangh.