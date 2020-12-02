Madhya Pradesh: West Discom collects Rs 140 crore less revenue but still ahead of others

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company reportedly collected about 140 crore less revenue to the target fixed for the month of November but it still stood ahead of its counterparts in the state.

Despite Covid-19 situation, the company was given a target of collecting Rs 900 crore revenue in the month of November.

The company collected a total of Rs 757 crore as revenue, falling about Rs 143 crore short from the target.

In Indore region, the company earned revenue of Rs 170 crore against the target of Rs 190 crore.

Despite this, Indore's based company is ahead in terms of revenue collection from both the other power distribution companies in the state.

The distribution companies of East and Central Zone could roughly raise between Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore only. Revenue targets have been released to the West Discom for December. This month, the company will have to generate revenue of Rs 766 crore crore.