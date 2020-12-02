Indore: Kanadiya, Bhanwarkuan thana incharge line attached for negligence of duty

Indore: Kanadiya police station incharge RD Kanwa and Bhanwarkuan police station incharge (TI) were line attached while a sub inspector was suspended by Inspector General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh during a surprise check on Wednesday.

IG Deshmukh first inspected Kanadiya police station where he notice negligence of duty. Then, he suspended sub inspector Suresh Chandra Mehta. Later, TI Kanwa was attached to DRP line as a punishment.

It is said Mehta was incharge of Maalkhana of the police station. After that, IG reached Bhanwarkuan police station and line attached thana incharge Indresh Tripathi after finding negligence there at the police station too. Sources said that IG is on surprise check at the police stations of the city.